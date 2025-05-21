New York City street scene wins Radford Photo Club contest

Bill Kennedy of Christiansburg was walking in the Chelsia nationhood of New York City when he came upon this distinguished looking gentleman with a large vintage camera. “I asked him if I could take his photo and he agreed, asking for nothing in return,” Kennedy told fellow Radford Photo Club members at the May meeting. “The camera, a Crown Graphic, was a favorite of newspaper photographers in the 1950s. The way he was dressed coupled with the vintage camera makes this photo look like it is from another era.”

The photo won the photo club’s black and white theme photo contest.

Shane Gilbert of Pulaski entered and won the open theme contest at the May meeting with a dramatic photo of a sunflower against and storm-filled sky taken at the annual sunflower festival in Buchanan County last year. More of Gilbert’s diverse, stunning photos are posted at https://flickr.com/photos/197143270@N03

The Radford Photo Club’s next meeting will be on Thursday, June 19, at 6 p.m. at the Radford Public Library. The speaker will be Retired Naval Aviator Captain Rich Davis of Roanoke on the topic of infrared photography. A much-decorated officer, Davis is now an adjunct professor for the Naval War College, education coordinator at the O. Winston Link Museum, and visual arts director for the Beauty and Arts ministry at St. John Lutheran Church, where he manages a small gallery.

Officer selection will be decided at the June meeting. The photo challenge is Appalachia/Southwest Virginia. There is also an open topic challenge.

The Radford Photo Club is made up of professional and amateur photographers from throughout the New River Valley. Meetings, events, and outings are open to the public. If you have questions about the club, email Joyce Crowder at joycecrowder2@icloud.com, Michele Borgarelli at mborgarelli@gmail.com, or Tracy Burlingame at Tracylb3870@gmail.com.

The Radford Photo Club page is at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2056616214622152. The library address is https://www.loc8nearme.com/virginia/radford/radford- public-library/8303150/