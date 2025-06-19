Newberry leads host of PCHS athletes on All-Region lists

Staff Report

Pulaski County third baseman Andrew Newberry led a host of Pulaski County spring sports athletes among Class 3D All-Region honorees, announced this week.

Newberry was the lone Cougar to make first team on four spring sports All-Region teams.

A senior, Newberry was a leader on the Cougars’ baseball team this spring.

Chase Lawrence, also a senior, made second team All-Region in the outfield.

Honorable mention selections in baseball included Cougar Boone Blevins, a sophomore at DH.

Abingdon senior Jett Humphreys, a senior, was named Player of the Year in the region, and his coach, Mark Francisco was named Coach of the Year.

In All-region softball, Pulaski County’s Sarah Ritter made the second team.

Honorable mention selections included pitcher Sophia Hall, first baseman Addison Puckett, shortstop Victoria Hale and outfielder Morgan Vest.

Player of the Year was sophomore Kailynne Kiester of Staunton River, while Coach of the Year was Abingdon’s Chelsea Campbell.

In girls soccer, Pulaski County placed one player on the All-Region list, junior Leona Reed at forward as an honorable mention selection.

Player of the Year was Gabriella Carnevali and Coach of the Year was Erin Smith, both of Cave Spring.

Finally, in boys soccer, junior Sammy Carrasco was named to the second team as a forward.

Cougars making honorable mention were midfielder Mason Covey, a sophomore and goalie Kasch Morrell, a junior.

Christiansburg’s Sami Seife, a senior was named Player of the Year, while Adam Pickeral, also from Christiansburg was Coach of the Year.