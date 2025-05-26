Nine ACC Teams Selected for 2025 NCAA Baseball Regionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – For the first time since 2022, nine Atlantic Coast Conference baseball teams will be among the 64-team field for the 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. The tournament will get underway on Friday, May 30.

It is the 21st consecutive season that the ACC has landed at least six baseball teams in the NCAA tournament and the sixth straight season with at least eight teams in the 64-team field.

As first announced on Sunday, May 25, three ACC teams will host a regional site, including ACC Champions North Carolina, ACC Tournament runner-up Clemson and Florida State.

Each regional field features four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to take place from Friday, May 31, to Monday, June 3 (if necessary).

North Carolina, the 2025 ACC Baseball Champions, will host a regional for the 14th time in program history. The Tar Heels will look to advance to their second consecutive Men’s College World Series, with the path beginning at Boshamer Stadium. The Chapel Hill Regional will feature No. 2 seed Oklahoma, No. 3 seed and Big Ten Champion Nebraska and No. 4 seed and Patriot League champion Holy Cross. The Tar Heels’ first NCAA Tournament game will be against Holy Cross.

Florida State is hosting a baseball regional at Dick Howser Stadium for the 37th time in tournament history, the most of any school. In 2024, the Seminoles made an appearance in the Men’s College World Series and will enter the 2025 NCAA Tournament as a top-10 team. As the No. 9 national seed, Florida State will host No. 2 seed Northeastern, No. 3 seed Mississippi State and No. 4 seed and SWAC Champions Bethune-Cookman, with its opening game coming against Bethune-Cookman.

Clemson, the No. 11 national seed, will once again be a regional host after doing so in both 2023 and 2024. The Tigers will host a regional for the 19th time since 1980 and will make their 47th NCAA Tournament appearance, the fifth most in NCAA history. The Tigers will host No. 2 seed West Virginia, No. 3 seed Kentucky, and No. 4 seed and Big South Champion USC Upstate in the Clemson Regional. Clemson will face in-state foe USC Upstate on Friday.

Duke will begin the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Athens Regional. The Blue Devils will meet No. 3 seed Oklahoma State for their first contest. The Athens Regional will also feature No. 1 seed Georgia and No. 4 seed and America East Champion Binghamton.

ACC Regular Season Champion Georgia Tech will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to compete in the Oxford Regional, hosted by Ole Miss, as the No. 2 seed. The Yellow Jackets will meet No. 3 seed and Conference USA Champion Western Kentucky for their first contest. The Oxford Regional is rounded out by No. 4 seed and Missouri Valley Champion Murray State.

Louisville will be the No. 2 seed in the Nashville Regional, hosted by Vanderbilt, who will be the No. 1 national seed. The Cardinals will meet No. 3 seed and SoCon Champion East Tennessee State in their opening round. Wright State, the Horizon League Champion and No. 4 seed, will round out the Nashville Regional.

NC State will participate in the Auburn Regional as the No. 2 seed. The Wolfpack will match up with No. 3 seed and ASUN Champion Stetson in their opening round. Also participating in the Auburn Regional will be No. 1 seed Auburn and No. 4 seed and Northeast Conference Champion Central Connecticut.

Wake Forest begins the road to Omaha as the No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional, hosted by No. 1 seed Tennessee. The Demon Deacons will square off with No. 3 seed Cincinnati on Friday. No. 4 seed Miami (Ohio), who won the Mid-American Conference, will round out the Knoxville Regional.

In the Hattiesburg Regional, Miami will be the No. 3 seed and will meet No. 2 seed Alabama in their opening contest on Friday. The Hurricanes will be joined by No. 1 seed Southern Mississippi and No. 4 seed and Ivy League Champion Columbia in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The regional format for the DI baseball championship is a double-elimination tournament format with the winning 16 teams advancing to Super Regionals, which will be held from June 6-8. The top eight teams remaining will host the Super Regionals on-campus in a best-of-three series with the eight winners advancing to Omaha.

At least one ACC team has reached the Men’s College World Series each of the previous 18 years in which it has been held, and multiple ACC teams reached the MCWS 12 times during that span. The ACC has placed a total of 35 teams in the past 18 Men’s College World Series, an average of just under two per season.