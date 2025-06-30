Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours for July

Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours for July

Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of July.

July 10, 2025

Giles County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Town of Pearisburg Offices

Council Chambers

112 Tazewell Street

Pearisburg, VA 24134

 

Wythe County: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

Conference Room

245 South 4th Street

Wytheville, VA 24382

 

Radford: 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

Radford Recreation Building

200 George Street

Radford, VA 24141

 

Pulaski County: 2:30 pm – 4:00pm

Pulaski County Administration Building

First Floor Conference Room

143 3rd Street NW

Pulaski, VA 24301

 

 