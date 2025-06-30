Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours for July
Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of July.
July 10, 2025
Giles County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Town of Pearisburg Offices
Council Chambers
112 Tazewell Street
Pearisburg, VA 24134
Wythe County: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm
Wythe County Sheriff’s Office
Conference Room
245 South 4th Street
Wytheville, VA 24382
Radford: 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm
Radford Recreation Building
200 George Street
Radford, VA 24141
Pulaski County: 2:30 pm – 4:00pm
Pulaski County Administration Building
First Floor Conference Room
143 3rd Street NW
Pulaski, VA 24301