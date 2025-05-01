Ninth District Traveling Staff Office Hours for May

Congressman Griffith’s Ninth District STAFF will be available at the following locations during the month of May.

May 8, 2025

Giles County: 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Town of Pearisburg Offices

Council Chambers

112 Tazewell Street

Pearisburg, VA 24134

Wythe County: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

Conference Room

245 South 4th Street

Wytheville, VA 24382

Radford: 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm

Radford Recreation Building

200 George Street

Radford, VA 24141

Pulaski County: 2:30 pm – 4:00pm

Pulaski County Administration Building

First Floor Conference Room

143 3rd Street NW

Pulaski, VA 24301