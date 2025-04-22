Nitric acid spill incident reported at Radford Army Ammunition Plant

RADFORD, Va. – Today, April 22, 2025, at approximately 10 a.m. there was an incident at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. The incident occurred in the railyard.

There was a weak nitric acid spill. One employee was evacuated via air to the hospital for assessment of potential injuries.

All personnel immediately sheltered in place per our emergency safety procedures.

The Radford AAP emergency response team responded the incident with standby support from Montgomery County.

Although members of the public may have heard the shelter in place order for the plant, there is no danger to the surrounding off-post community.