No. 14 Cavaliers Pull Away Late Against Virginia Tech in Series Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the ACC home opener, the No. 14 Virginia baseball team (15-3, 3-1 ACC) outlasted the Virginia Tech Hokies (8-8, 2-2 ACC) by a score of 11-6 on Friday night (March 13) at Disharoon Park.

After a back-and-forth affair to open the contest, UVA outfielder AJ Gracia smoked a two-run home run to left that put the Cavaliers out front for good.

Virginia starter Henry Zatkowski picked up the win on Friday by going a career-long seven innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts while surrendering four earned runs. Harrison Didawick led the way offensively with his second four-hit performance of the season, while Noah Murray drove in a team-best three runs.