NRCC announces the inauguration of NRCC’s 7th president

The installation of New River Community College’s seventh president, Dr. Robert Brandon, will be held on Friday, November 14, at 2 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at the college in Dublin, Va.

Dr. David Doré, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, announced the appointment of Dr. Brandon on Oct. 24, 2024. Dr. Brandon began serving as NRCC’s seventh president on January 1, 2025.

Inaugurations for institutions in the Virginia Community College System are held each time a new president is appointed, typically around a year into a presidency.

Prior to joining NRCC, he was vice president of academic and student services at Southwest Virginia Community College in Richlands, Va. Previously, he served as dean of humanities, social sciences, and education at Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, Tenn. From 2005 to 2013, he served as an associate professor of English at Rockingham Community College in Wentworth, N.C. where he also chaired both the English and student success departments. Before that, he began his career as a middle school English teacher in Bristol, Tenn.

Dr. Brandon earned a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va.; a master’s degree from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn.; and a doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, N.C.

Dr. Brandon and his wife, Melissa, live in Pulaski County and have a teenage son and daughter, twins Ryne and Emily, and a basset hound named Hank. They enjoy baseball, travel, community service, and fellowship with friends and family.

The inauguration represents not only a recognition of Dr. Brandon’s presidency, but also an opportunity to celebrate NRCC and its importance to the community while also honoring the legacy and future of NRCC. Delegates from colleges and universities across the Commonwealth and beyond will be attending along with other guests.

For event details visit the website: http://www.nr.edu/inauguration.