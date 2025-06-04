NRCC Automotive Technology Program Now Enrolling for Fall

New River Community College is now enrolling students for its automotive technology program, beginning this fall on campus.

Designed for both adult learners and recent high school graduates, the program offers hands-on training in a fully equipped lab and is taught by ASE (National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence)-certified instructors.

The automotive technology program at NRCC prepares students for a lifetime career in a growing and dynamic field. As modern vehicles become more complex, consumers increasingly depend on skilled professionals. This program equips students with the technical knowledge and practical experience needed to diagnose and repair today’s advanced automotive systems.

Students in the program participate both in the classroom and in the automotive shop with hands-on learning focused on real-world skills. The automotive analysis and repair component provides essential training to help students become job-ready and earn industry-recognized certifications.

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify. To learn more or to enroll, visit www.nr.edu/auto or contact Student Services Advisor Jennie Simmons and (540) 674- 3600, ext. 4456 or jsimmons@nr.edu.