NRCC celebrates 2025 graduates at two ceremonies

New River Community College celebrated its 55th annual commencement on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Dr. Robert Brandon, NRCC president, presided over his first graduation since becoming president in January. He conferred approximately 900 degrees, diplomas and certificates during the ceremony held on NRCC’s campus in Dublin.

Students who graduated this year completed degrees, certificates and diplomas in 85 different programs. More than 250 students participated in the two ceremonies.

Graduates in transfer programs for the 2024-2025 academic year were honored at the 4 p.m. ceremony, and students in technical programs for the 2024-2025 academic year were honored later that evening at 7:30 p.m.

President Brandon addressed graduates at both ceremonies, NRCC Board Chair William “Bill” Cunningham welcomed graduates and guests, and State Board for Community Colleges member AJ Robinson brought greetings from the board.

“Go forth with the confidence of having achieved a great thing and reflect that confidence and optimism back into the world,” said Brandon.

“Tonight’s graduation ceremony is not the end—it’s just the beginning. Take time to enjoy what comes next,” said Cunningham.

Virginia Community College Chancellor David Doré brought remarks via video to the NRCC Class of 2025.

The ceremonies were livestreamed for family, friends, and others to view off campus. To view the ceremonies online, visit NRCC’s graduation webpage at www.nr.edu/graduation.