NRCC Concert Series presents New River Line and Dixie Bluegrass Boys

The music of New River Line and The Dixie Bluegrass Boys will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Oct. 12, 2024. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

Since its informal beginning several years ago, New River Line continues to evolve and incorporate music which is influenced by many of the founding traditional bluegrass and gospel bands. The band has won multiple awards in band and instrumental competitions. The Woodlawn, Va. based band is passionate about producing music that incorporates both gospel, traditional, and contemporary bluegrass music. The band consists of Travis Branch, Cody McGrady, Brad Bartley, Jon Faries, and Jordan Blevins.

The Dixie Bluegrass Boys is a traditional style group that has been playing for 16 years in the Virginia and North Carolina area. The group performs old-time, country and bluegrass music for dances and concerts. The band members are Mikayla Burrows, guitar and vocals; Adam Burrows, fiddle, mandolin, and vocals; Larry Hall, banjo and vocals; Mark Hudson, guitar and vocals; and Jerry Steinberg, bass fiddle.

Corporate sponsors of the jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; CCCKY, LLC-Fazoli’s, Dublin; Deanie Hall-State Farm Agent, Dublin; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King Tire Service, Pulaski; Lee’s Body Shop, Pearisburg; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; SERVPRO, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The music events are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Concert Series, please contact Tim Jones at (540) 674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/concerts.