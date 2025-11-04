NRCC Concert Series presents New River Line and Jeff Levy & the Wild Wood Band

The music of New River Line and Jeff Levy & the Wild Wood Band will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Saturday, November 8, 2025. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin.

Since its informal beginning several years ago, New River Line continues to evolve and incorporate music which is influenced by many of the founding traditional bluegrass and gospel bands. The group has won multiple awards in band and instrumental competitions. The Woodlawn, Va. based band is passionate about producing music that incorporates both gospel, traditional, and contemporary bluegrass music. The members include Travis Branch, Cody McGrady, Brad Bartley, Jon Faries, Jordan Blevins, and Caleb Bryant.

Jeff Levy & the Wild Wood Band

Jeff Levy & the Wild Wood Band has been bringing its unique blend of bluegrass, classic country, and rock to audiences across Virginia, West Virginia, and Eastern Tennessee for the past year and a half. Comprised of Jeff Levy, Kenny Abate, and Don Cox, this powerhouse trio combines decades of musical experience with an authentic passion for traditional and original music. Their varied song list reflects not only their musical versatility but also their shared commitment to honoring American traditions—all three members are military veterans. With deep roots in traditional music and a forward-looking approach to their craft, Jeff Levy & the Wild Wood Band delivers performances that resonate with authenticity, skill, and heart.

Corporate sponsors of the jamborees include Anderson Audiology, Dublin; Dr. and Mrs. Bruce Brown, Christiansburg; CCCKY, LLC-Fazoli’s, Dublin; Deanie Hall-State Farm Agent, Dublin; Estes Auto & Truck Parts Inc., Pilot; First Community Bank, Pulaski; Gregory Seeding and Landscaping Company, Pulaski; King Tire Service, Pulaski; Martin’s Pharmacy, Pulaski; NRCC Bookstore, Dublin; Pepsi Cola Bottling Co., Dublin; Pulaski Patriot, Pulaski; SERVPRO, Montgomery & Pulaski Counties; and Southern Furniture Warehouse, Radford.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for the show. Admission is free; however, donations will be accepted to help offset the travel expenses for the musicians. The music events are typically held the second Saturday of each month through April at NRCC, a Crooked Road affiliated venue.

For more information about the NRCC Concert Series, please contact Tim Jones at (540) 674-3625 or visit www.nr.edu/concerts.