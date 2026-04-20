NRCC Muskies Baseball Team wins Conference Title

By RODNEY YOUNG

Patriot Publishing

The New River Community College baseball team won its conference title this past weekend.

A couple of local players game up big for the Muskies. Both former Pulaski County Cougars, Johnny Anderson and Brogan Epperly won their games. Anderson pitched a complete-game shutout. He allowed just two hits and struck out eight, winning 6-0.

Epperly came on in relief and pitched 3.1 innings of shutout ball. He struck out four, and the Muskies won 5-4.

The other game saw NRCC win 7-2, as they swept the three-game series over Salisbury. Muskie starting pitcher Lance Burnett got the win, setting a couple of records. He struck eight, setting the single-season and career records for strikeouts, with 91 total.

The conference title means the Muskies will now travel to Charleston, W.Va. May 1- 3, for a spot in the “World Series.”

NRCC also set a record for wins in a season with their three victories, improving to 33-19.

The Muskies will now play on Tuesday, April 21, and Sunday, April 26, at Historic Calfee Park.

The Tuesday game is against Concord’s JV at 2 pm. Sunday’s game will be a noon start versus the Greensboro Club team.

Muskie Coach Chris Campbell said, “Winning the conference and setting some records is big for this team and this program.”

The Charleston, W.Va. dates are a double-elimination tournament with the winner getting a spot in the World Series.