NRCC offering free computer tune up

New River Community College will hold a Cyber Day event on Saturday, April 5.

Cyber Day is an event where anyone can bring their laptops, desktops, tablets and phones for a free tune up and virus scan. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in 135 Rooker Hall at the NRCC in Dublin.

There will be several IT students and Josh Taylor, NRCC assistant professor of information technology, working on the systems at the event. Any Windows or Android device is welcome.

For more information about Cyber Day, contact Taylor at jdtaylor@nr.edu or (540) 674-3600, ext. 4272.

The Family Fun Festival and NRCC’s Campus Cruise In event will also be going on during Cyber Day. The Family Fun Festival will include a variety of activities for adults and children. The Campus Cruise In will feature classic cars from regional car club members.