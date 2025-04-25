NRCC Philanthropist Honored with Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy

L to R: Dr. Dee Dee Kennedy, Interim Executive Director of the NRCC Educational Foundation; Angie Covey, Retiring Executive Director of the NRCC Educational Foundation; Bud Foster, Lunch Pail Defense Foundation Founder; Dr. David Doré, Virginia Community College System Chancellor; Dr. Robert Brandon, NRCC President; Anthony Wilson, Virginia Tech Athletics

Richmond – Bud Foster’s Lunch Pail Defense Foundation has received the 19th Annual Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. The organization was nominated for the award by New River Community College (NRCC).

Hosted by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE), more than two dozen individuals, families, and organizations were honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. The awards were presented at a luncheon ceremony in Richmond on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. VCCS Chancellor Dr. David Doré served as the emcee, and Mr. Mark Hourigan, founder and CEO of Hourigan, delivered the keynote address.

“Every time our donors support a scholarship, fund a new program, or an emergency grant, they are not just giving back, they are lifting up,” said Hourigan. “They are invaluable partners whose generosity can and does make the difference between a student dropping out or staying the course and realizing their true potential.”

Doré echoed those sentiments, adding that a culture of care can have a profound impact on student performance. “When our students realize that someone cares enough to help remove the formidable obstacles standing in their way, it’s life-changing,” he said. “The things they thought impossible suddenly become doable, and their confidence soars as a result.”

This year’s class of distinguished philanthropy leaders has collectively contributed $24 million dollars to Virginia’s Community Colleges.

NRCC president Dr. Robert Brandon reacted to the Lunch Pail Defense Foundation’s continued support of NRCC and its students.

“We can’t say enough about the generosity shown by Bud Foster and the Lunch Pail Defense Foundation,” said Brandon. “Mr. Foster’s belief in the value of hard work is legendary, and it’s heartwarming to see that he places such value on the potential of community college students who are willing to work hard to achieve their goals. The lives of many students and their families will certainly be improved thanks to the Foundation’s financial support.”

Bud Foster’s Lunch Pail Defense Foundation is dedicated to fostering a brighter future and a stronger community within Virginia Tech and Virginia’s New River Valley through community involvement and scholarships. The foundation gives back by partnering with different charitable organizations that directly impact and benefit the lives of people in the New River Valley. Fore more information about the organization, visit: https://lunchpaildefense.org/.

About Virginia’s Community Colleges: Since 1966, Virginia’s Community Colleges have given everyone the opportunity to learn and develop the right skills so lives and communities are strengthened. By making higher education and workforce training available in every part of Virginia, we elevate all of Virginia. Together, Virginia’s Community Colleges serve approximately 230,000 students each year. For more information, please visit www.vccs.edu.

About the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education: As the supporting arm of Virginia’s 23 community colleges, the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) broadens access to educational opportunities for all Virginians, while ensuring the long-term success of the Commonwealth and the needs of its workforce. To ensure access to high quality, affordable degrees and certifications, the Foundation’s statewide leadership raises funds and resources in order to supplement and support the activities of both individual students and community colleges. For more information on VFCCE and its mission, and to provide your support visit www.vfcce.org.