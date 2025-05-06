NRCC scholarship named for late NRCC professor Wynn

A scholarship in honor of the late Bonnie Wynn, a long-time professor at New River Community College (NRCC), was recently established by family members through the college’s educational foundation. The scholarship has been named Bonnie and Cecil Wynn Scholarship.

“Bonnie Wynn was one of the most beloved and widely respected faculty members ever to have served at New River Community College,” said Mark Rowh, a NRCC administrator who worked with her for a number of years. “She was the epitome of a dedicated educator who truly cared for her students.”

Wynn, a native of Carroll County, served at NRCC from 1970 until her retirement in 2003. During that time, she taught thousands of students in English composition and other courses. As a leading member of the college community, she helped sponsor cultural events, wrote grant proposals and other documents, and assisted with special projects such as preparing for periodic reaccreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. A special highlight was her authorship of a comprehensive history of New River Community College, the first ever undertaken.

The scholarship named in Wynn’s honor will be available annually to qualifying students. Information about the scholarship may be obtained from the NRCC Educational Foundation (540)674-3618 or foundation@nr.edu.