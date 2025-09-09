NRCC to offer fall motorcycle safety courses

New River Community College is offering several beginner motorcycle rider safety weekday and weekend courses throughout the spring months.

The Basic Rider Course (BRC) multiday classes are taught on NRCC’s campus in Dublin. The fall midweek courses are held 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. -1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays the weeks of September 15-17 and October 20-22.

Weekend fall courses will be held Fridays through Sundays on September 12-14, September 19-21, October 3-5, October 10-12, October 17-19, and October 24-26. Course hours are Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The one-credit course includes an online portion and on-motorcycle instruction under controlled range conditions. Riders will learn the basic skills of motorcycle operation, effective braking, obstacle avoidance and safe riding strategies. Tuition is $170.85 for Virginia residents and $387.95 for out-of-state residents. Students must provide their own DOT approved helmets (nothing less than a ¾ size).

Completion of the BRC prepares riders for state licensing with an exemption of skills and written DMV tests and may qualify for discounts with some motor vehicle insurance companies. The program provides motorcycles (no larger than 500cc).

To register for the course, call (540) 674-3613 or visit www.nr.edu/workforce. For more information about the program, visit www.nr.edu/motorcycle/.