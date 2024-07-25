NRV Fair continues Friday and Saturday

NRV Fair continues Friday and SaturdayThe New River Valley Fair continues today at the New River Valley Fairgrounds, Route 100, Dublin.

The Fair is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Wristband ride special is $30 through Friday from 5 p.m. until close. On Saturday, with the longer hours of the fair, the wristband price is $50.

Friday night’s special event is the Lawn Mower Races at 7 p.m. (Free with gate admission).

Saturday night’s special event is the Bulls and Barrells Rodeo beginning at 8 p.m. Admission for the rodeo is $10 in addition to gate admission.

Admission  Friday and Saturday: Kids 6 and under free; kids 7-11, $3; ages 12 and older, $7.

See more at nrvfair.com or facebook.com/nrvfair