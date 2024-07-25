NRV Fair continues Friday and Saturday

The New River Valley Fair continues today at the New River Valley Fairgrounds, Route 100, Dublin.

The Fair is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Wristband ride special is $30 through Friday from 5 p.m. until close. On Saturday, with the longer hours of the fair, the wristband price is $50.

Friday night’s special event is the Lawn Mower Races at 7 p.m. (Free with gate admission).

Saturday night’s special event is the Bulls and Barrells Rodeo beginning at 8 p.m. Admission for the rodeo is $10 in addition to gate admission.

Admission Friday and Saturday: Kids 6 and under free; kids 7-11, $3; ages 12 and older, $7.

See more at nrvfair.com or facebook.com/nrvfair