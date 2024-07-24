NRV Fair continues today
The New River Valley Fair continues today at the New River Valley Fairgrounds, Route 100, Dublin.
The Fair opens at 5 p.m. to 10:30, through Thursday (11 p.m. Friday and Saturday).
Wristband ride special is $30 through Friday from 5 p.m. until close.
Tonight’s special event is the Four-Wheeler Rodeo at 7 p.m. (Free with gate admission).
Admission Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Kids 6 and under free; kids 7-11, $3; ages 12 and older, $7.
See more at nrvfair.com or facebook.com/nrvfair