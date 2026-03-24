NRV Scrabble Fundraiser Coming Soon

F-U-N: Literacy NRJoyful Scrabble tournament participants enjoy food and wine while supporting literacy in the New River Valley.

Annual event engaging way to secure crucial funding for adult education

CHRISTIANSBURG — Dust off your dictionaries and get ready for a night of great fun and food for a great cause. Literacy NRV is hosting its annual Scrabble Tournament Fundraiser on April 9, 2026 at the Omni Place Event Center in Fairlawn, VA. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and play begins at 6:15. Registration for teams is $120 (up to three people). Individuals can register for $45 and will be placed on a team. Heavy hors d’oeuvres are included in the registration fee and a cash bar will be available. For tickets, visit LiteracyNRV.org/scrabble or call 540-382-7262. All proceeds go directly to Literacy NRV’s educational programming for adult learners.

This annual event is beloved by participants and is a highlight of Literacy NRV’S fundraising efforts. “What better way to celebrate literacy and a love of the written word than with a Scrabble tournament?” said Executive Director Lauren Ellis. “This is my first time working with the team to host this event, but we have so many die-hard participants and their enthusiasm is infectious.” She said that everywhere she goes, people are stopping her to share their creative team names and tell stories of their joyful participation in years past.

This year, there will be an additional, new twist on tournament rules. Literacy NRV is encouraging teams to register that are representing local libraries, schools, and nonprofit organizations. All teams will play and be scored as usual, but three special prizes will be given out to the highest ranking teams of each category. For teams of these categories, register by calling or online at LiteracyNRV.org/scrabble and then e-mail GAyers@lvnrv.org to share what organization your team is representing. Organizations will then be asked to share logo and information for the event’s slideshow and community information table.

Literacy NRV is an adult education non-profit based in Christiansburg. Its mission is to foster, support, advocate for, and instruct adults in the New River Valley of Virginia who seek opportunities to achieve greater independence through literacy. In the New River Valley, 13,000 people do not have a high school diploma or GED and over 24,000 people read at or below a fourth grade reading level. Literacy NRV is actively working to address this inequity and provide instruction in basic literacy, math, GED preparation, English for Speakers of Other Languages, digital literacy, health literacy, and more. Last year, they served over 440 students and had 180 active volunteers. All instruction is completely free for participants.

“In all of our programming, we strive to address the barriers to education that the adult learners we serve have experienced,” said Ellis. “By removing economic barriers, we can ensure that at least one massive roadblock has been removed.” Other ways that they address barriers is by offering online tutoring sessions, multiple in-person class options, and the ability to create small groups. “Our goal is to keep our curriculum student-focused and flexible. That way, no matter how much time you have to devote to your studies, there is someone working with you every step of the way. Ultimately, it’s your journey, we’re just here to guide students through the steps to accomplish their dreams.”