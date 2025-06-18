Old Pros Big Band to Perform at Christiansburg Library’s “Music on the Lawn”

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA – The Old Pros Big Band Orchestra of New River Community College (NRCC), will present a free public concert, “Music on the Lawn,” at the Christiansburg Library on Saturday, June 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy an evening of toe-tapping big band music in a relaxed outdoor setting. The Old Pros Big Band Orchestra features talented local musicians and performs classic hits from the big band era along with crowd-pleasing favorites.

The event is family-friendly and open to the community. For more information about the Old Pros, visit www.nr.edu/oldpros.