One Bag Challenge participants collect 1,168 bags of trash in month

Staff Report

Pulaski County’s annual One Bag Challenge anti-litter campaign is off to a grand start.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Laura Walters reported Monday night that – in the campaign’s first month – 1,168 bags of trash had already been collected. That represents, Walters said, a new one-month record for the cleanup effort.

Included in the cleanup were 52 tires and a variety of other large items.

Each month the county awards three participants in the One Bag Challenge a $100 gift card.

The names of this month’s gift card winners were drawn Monday by members of the Board of Supervisors. The winners are: the Town of Pulaski, Friends of Peak Creek and the team of Marie Johansen and Kevin Meredith.

This year, the person picking up the most bags of trash will win race tickets at Pulaski County Motorsports Park.

For more information on the One Bag Challenge, call Pulaski County Administration at (540) 994-2432.