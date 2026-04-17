Onetta “Carolyn” Comer, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2026, at home with her family by her side.

She was born on January 14, 1946, in Pulaski, Virginia, a daughter of the late Roy and Helen (Farmer) Buckner. She grew up attending the Church of the Brethren in Pulaski, VA. After high school, Carolyn attended National Business College in Roanoke, VA, where she met Jerry Comer, whom she married in 1966.

Following Jerry’s career in retail management, the couple lived in multiple locations, including Dover, DE; Pulaski, VA; and Oxford, NC, before settling in Virginia Beach, VA, in 1991. During this time, Carolyn began her career as an Administrative Assistant before returning to school and earning her Professional Human Resources Certification, passing the exam on her first attempt. She went on to work as a Human Resources Manager until her retirement in 2004.

Although she faced numerous medical challenges throughout much of her life, including a double kidney transplant in 2007, Carolyn remained strong-willed and lived her life as fully as possible. She enjoyed the ocean, music, crafting, football, and a nice cup of tea. She also loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Cameron. On April 2, 2026, Jerry and Carolyn celebrated their 60-year wedding anniversary.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her son, Michael Scott Comer, and her sister, Rebecca “Becky” Funkhouser. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Comer; daughter, Kimberly Hise (Dru); grandson, Cameron Hise; sister, Cindy Lamie (John); nieces, Courtney Lamie and Kirsten Hedlund (Matt); brother-in-law, George Funkhouser; nephew, Todd Funkhouser; and grandnieces, Summer Funkhouser and Kinsley Hedlund, and grandnephews, Jonas Funkhouser and Lucas Hedlund.

Carolyn was a sweet, kind and loving person and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Services to honor Carolyn’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2026, at Bower Funeral Chapel, 1631 Bob White Boulevard, Pulaski, VA 24301. A viewing for the family will be held at 1:00 p.m., prior to the service. Following the service, everyone is welcome to attend the graveside burial at Thornspring United Methodist Church, 5670 Thornspring Church Road, Dublin, VA 24084.

To sign Carolyn’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.