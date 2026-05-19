Opening Ceremony for A Tribute to Heroes Set for Memorial Day

Radford, VA—On Memorial Day, May 25, at 2 PM the Radford Noon Rotary, Glencoe Mansion, Radford VFW Post 776, and the Gen. William Campbell Chapter of the DAR will host the opening ceremony for, “A Tribute to Heroes,” at Glencoe Mansion. The ceremony will be the official start of the 2026 season of “A Tribute to Heroes,” and will include remarks from Virginia Delegate Jason Ballard, Virginia DAR District VII Director Karen Finch, Radford Mayor David Horton, City Manager Todd Meredith, and the Reverend Jenene Lewis. The ceremony, which is open to the public, will also include an Honor Salute from Radford VFW Post 776.

The joint community project, “A Tribute to Heroes,” is spearheaded by Radford Noon Rotary and raises funds through corporate sponsorships and also through individual flag sponsorships to help support multiple organizations and charities. Among the benefitting charitable projects are Rotary Scholarships for Radford High School Students, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, Rotary Foundation Polio Plus, Vittles for Vets, Glencoe Mansion, Radford VFW, Radford-Fairlawn Daily Bread, Elf Shelf, Women’s Resource Center, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Little Free Library, Lunch Pail Defense Foundation, and Shelter Box.

“A Tribute to Heroes” is made possible in large part by corporate sponsorships. For 2026 Carilion New River Valley Medical Center sponsored at the Platinum Level. At the Gold Level are Commonwealth Senior Living—Radford & Christiansburg; Farmers Insurance—Belinda Blodgett; Gary Harris; Jimmy John’s of Radford; Mullins Funeral Home; Drs. John Nemeth & Grace Toney Edwards; Plott & French—Financial Advisors; and P.R. Sturgill Fine Jewelry. At the Silver Level are Bondurant Realty; Dr. Richard & Mrs. Kathleen Harshberger; JBR Vineyards & Winery; and Price-Williams Realty.

Corporate sponsors at the Bronze Level are Atlantic Union Bank; Blue Ridge Mountain Realty; Brad’s Barber Shop; Cooke, Lavender, Massey & Company, P.C.; Daughters of the American Revolution; Davis, Davis & Davis Attorneys; First NRV Federal Credit Union; Giesen-Caldwell Agency, Inc. Realtors; Knights of Columbus; Jim Mitchell, CFP—Financial Advisor, Radford University Foundation, Sal’s Restaurant, Sharkey’s Wing & Rib Joint; and Shelor Motor Mile Chevrolet.

The project is also made possible by individual flag sponsors from the community honoring heroes in their lives.

A Tribute to Heroes will be on display from Memorial Day through September 11. The Glencoe Mansion grounds are open daily dawn to dusk. A guide to flag placement is available inside Glencoe Mansion, which is free to visit and is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 1 pm to 4 pm.