Ottie Mae McCoy Turnmyre passed away in the early morning of Friday, August 29, 2025. Daughter of Edward Lee Bouldin and Eva Clair Blankenship McCoy Bouldin, she is survived by her husband, Mike Turnmyre, sisters Carol Haga, Christine Mullins and her husband, Charlie, brother Roger Bouldin, daughter Cheryl Rose and her husband, Doug, daughter Rhonda Turnmyre Martin and her husband, Todd Martin, daughter Rachel Stump and her husband, Wayne, and daughter Whitney Turnmyre and her fiancé, Nathan Miller, along with grandson Michael Lester, granddaughter Hannah Carter Chan and her husband, Kevin, grandson Cameron, and step-grandsons, Aaron Rose and Wes Martin, step-granddaughter Nicole Martin, and great granddaughter, Olive. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Born on September 27, 1942, Ottie grew up in Bland County, Virginia and retired from RAAP. She has been a long-time member of The River of Life Church and devoted to her faith, and to her church family who was extensive. Ottie was well known for her many years as a Sunday School teacher, a mentor to new church members, and a guide to those looking to grow in their faith. She was the founder of a prayer meeting group that started in her home every Tuesday night and grew to 70+ members, contributing to explosive church growth. She also spent several years in a ministry outreach to talk to patients in the hospital about Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be held at The River of Life Church, 5311 Black Hollow Road, Dublin VA 24084 at 11 am Friday, September 5, 2025. The family will receive friends from 10 am until the service begins. Burial will take place at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery immediately after the service located at 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin VA 24084. A reception will be held following the burial service in The River of Life Church reception hall. Visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com to sign Ottie’s online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to be made to The Crisis Pregnancy Center of the New River Valley.