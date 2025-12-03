Paddy Vaughn Sisk Ratcliffe, 91, passed peacefully on December 1, 2025. Loved by everyone who knew her, she was an angel in every sense – kind, gentle and full of grace.

Paddy spent 42 years as a nurse at Pulaski Hospital and continued serving her community for 15 more years as a volunteer. Her compassion touched countless lives.

As the matriarch of her family, she was always ready to listen, forgive and offer wise, heartfelt advice. Her strength, love, and warmth held her family together. She will be deeply missed, and her legacy of kindness will live on in all who were blessed to

know her.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy ”Jammer” Ratcliffe, and her daughter, Kathy Farris. She is survived by her daughters Patricia Rupe of Pulaski, Sharon Burke of Pulaski, and Ansie Burnette of Pulaski.

Her cherished grandchildren include Chuck Burnette of Hillsville; Chastity (Mark) Lawson of Radford; Michael (Laura) Rupe of Knoxville TN; Chris Farris of Lynchburg; Jamie (Heather) Rupe of Harrisonburg; Dalisha (Dusty) East of Pulaski; Homer (Jessie) Jones of Pulaski; Demetria (Barry) Altizer of Pulaski; and Maddie (Madyson) Ratcliff of Fort Worth TX. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and numerous close family friends.

Services will be held at a later date.