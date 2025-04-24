Pastor T.P. Johnston, Jr., age 73, of Powder Springs, GA passed away Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Funeral Services will be held at 2pm on Friday, April 25, 2025 at Calvary Baptist Church in Smyrna, GA. Burial will follow at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12pm until 2pm prior to the ceremony at the church. A native of Pulaski, VA, Dr. Johnston attend Lynchburg Baptist College, now Liberty University, and traveled with the Dr. Jerry Falwell and the school chorale. Dr. Johnston started New River Valley Baptist Church in 1980 and served as a single pastor until 1988 when he married Mary Hansbarger. Dr. Johnston moved to Cobb County in 1994 when God called him to be on staff at Calvary Baptist Church of Smyrna. For the next 30 years he served as associate and then senior pastor. In 2007 he obtained his PhD, in Philosophy in Christian Counseling from Newburgh Theological Seminary and used it to further serve the people of CBC and Cobb county before retiring in 2024. Outside of his ministry, Dr. Johnston enjoyed cooking and baking, testing and enhancing recipes, studying and research particularly medicine and science and gardening. He generously loved others and was especially thrilled to spend time with his grandson Shawn. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Johnston; 4 daughters, Ashley Johnston, Marietta, GA, Stacey Johnston, Atlanta, GA, Grace Johnston, Greeley, CO, and Bethany (Matthew) Nutzhorn, Brevard, NC; 2 sisters, Mary Stuart Theobald, Pulaski, VA, and Jennie Lee (Ronnie) Tweed, Hillsville, VA; grandson, Shawn Timothy Nutzhorn; niece, Kelli (Casey) Adams; great niece, Jenna Bond. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, specifically for missions. Online guestbook at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com