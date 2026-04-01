Patricia Elkins Viers, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and faithful servant of the Lord, passed away surrounded by the love of her family. Born on February 28, 1943, she was the oldest child to the late Douglas and the late Edith Elkins.

Patricia was a proud graduate of Pulaski High School, Class of 1961. She went on to build a life rooted in love, faith, and devotion to her family. She shared 38 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, James Robert Viers Sr., who preceded her in death.

In addition to her husband, and her parent, Patricia was preceded in death by her sister, Alberta Elkins Arrington; her brother, Charles Douglas Elkins; her daughter-in-law, Vicki Taylor Viers; and her beloved grandsons, Graeson Blaine Viers and James Parker Viers.

She leaves behind a legacy of love through her family. She was blessed with two sons and their families: her eldest son, James Robert Viers Jr. and his son Robert Andrew Viers; and her youngest son, Jeffrey Renwick Viers, his wife Rebecca Viers, granddaughter Candice Viers Scott and her husband Michael Vincent Scott, step grandchildren Jordan Rebecca Hill and Hunter Preston Hill. Patricia also cherished her role as a great-grandmother to Lincoln and Skye Scott.

Patricia was a woman of deep and unwavering faith, finding strength and joy in her relationship with God and her close-knit church family.

She dedicated many years of her life working at Kmart before retiring, always carrying with her a strong work ethic and a warm smile.

Patricia will be remembered for her loving heart, her steadfast faith, and the enduring impact she made on her family and friends. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know and love her.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 6, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home, with Pastor Dennis Trail and Pastor Bobby Osborne officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Christian Church Cemetery in Draper. Pallbearers will be Andrew Viers, Mike Elkins, Mark Elkins, Hunter Hill, Brian Canode, and Todd Viers. The family will receive friends on Monday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m.

Those wishing to send flowers please contact Northside flower shop or wishing to make a donation in Patricia’s memory are encouraged to make them to Dublin Christian Church 5605 Dunlap Road Dublin, VA 24084.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700