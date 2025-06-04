May 28, 1959

June 2, 2025

Patricia Nadene Young, 66, passed away Monday, June 2, 2025, at her home in Dublin. She was employed with NAPA Auto Parts. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Lorina Young; brother, Charles Young; and nephew, Joey Roop.

Survivors include her brothers, Roger Young and Alan Young (Marie); sisters, Diane Roop (Joe), Norma Shook, and Melissa Hight; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. and 12 Noon on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 12 Noon with Pastor Mike Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Pulaski County.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to either the Pulaski Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Young family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com