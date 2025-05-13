July 1, 1941

May 4, 2025

Patsy Lilly Caldwell, 83, of Radford, VA, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 4th, 2025, in Roanoke, VA. She was born in Hinton, WV on July 1, 1941, to Judson Harmon Lilly and Andora Anderson Lilly. Patsy was preceded in death by her beloved husband Allison P. “AP” Caldwell and her brother Dr. David Lilly.

She is survived by her sister Margaret Welsh of Virginia, and five children Laura Whitcomb and husband Howard of Maine, Ila Bayrer of Virginia, Douglas Caldwell of Colorado, Nancy Martin of California, and K.C. Martin of Colorado. She leaves many adored nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Patsy was a hard worker. She graduated early from high school, went year round to Radford College to earn a degree in physical education, where she later earned her master’s degree in elementary education. She finished her career at Newbern Elementary School teaching 4th and 5th grade, and upon retirement she was awarded the lifetime achievement award.

Patsy was truly an angel. She was selfless, compassionate, and had a tender heart, especially for children and animals. She was fun to be with and had a wonderful sense of humor, likely to burst into singing a favorite show tune at any moment. She always had a smile on her face, especially when enjoying ice cream. She was a lifelong believer and had a strong and enduring faith.

Burial services will be held privately with family. There will be a celebration of life for Patsy and her brother David on Sunday, June 1st from 1-4p at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley in Pulaski.

The Caldwell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, VA www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.