PCHS girls tennis drops two to HV, PH

Pulaski County girls tennis results vs. Hidden Valley on May 6th, 2025 below:

In singles:

#1 Megan Martin lost 0-8 to her opponent

#2 Sabryn Landreth lost to her opponent

#3 Abby Shockley lost 7-9 to her opponent

#4 Amiah Miller lost 3-8 to her opponent

#5 Samantha Stroupe lost 0-8 to her opponent

#6 Addisyn Viers lost 4-8 to her opponent

In doubles:

#1 Megan Martin/Sabryn Landreth lost 4-8

#2 Amiah Miller/Abby Shockley lost 5-8

#3 Chloe Duncan/Gracie Sarver lost 4-8

PCHS lost the overall match vs. Hidden Valley 0-9.

Results of the girls’ match vs. Patrick Henry from May 9th, 2025 below:

In singles:

#1 Megan Martin lost 0-8 to her opponent

#2 Sabryn Landreth lost 1-8 to her opponent

#3 Abby Shockley lost 0-8 to her opponent

#4 Amiah Miller lost 0-8 to her opponent

#5 Samantha Stroupe lost 5-8 to her opponent

#6 Addisyn Viers lost 1-8 to her opponent

In doubles:

#1 Sabryn Landreth/Megan Martin lost 2-8

#2 Amiah Miller/Abigail Shockley lost 0-8

#3 Chloe Duncan/Gracie Sarver lost 1-8

PCHS lost the overall match vs. Patrick Henry 0 to 9.