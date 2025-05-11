PCHS girls tennis drops two to HV, PH
Pulaski County girls tennis results vs. Hidden Valley on May 6th, 2025 below:
In singles:
#1 Megan Martin lost 0-8 to her opponent
#2 Sabryn Landreth lost to her opponent
#3 Abby Shockley lost 7-9 to her opponent
#4 Amiah Miller lost 3-8 to her opponent
#5 Samantha Stroupe lost 0-8 to her opponent
#6 Addisyn Viers lost 4-8 to her opponent
In doubles:
#1 Megan Martin/Sabryn Landreth lost 4-8
#2 Amiah Miller/Abby Shockley lost 5-8
#3 Chloe Duncan/Gracie Sarver lost 4-8
PCHS lost the overall match vs. Hidden Valley 0-9.
Results of the girls’ match vs. Patrick Henry from May 9th, 2025 below:
In singles:
#1 Megan Martin lost 0-8 to her opponent
#2 Sabryn Landreth lost 1-8 to her opponent
#3 Abby Shockley lost 0-8 to her opponent
#4 Amiah Miller lost 0-8 to her opponent
#5 Samantha Stroupe lost 5-8 to her opponent
#6 Addisyn Viers lost 1-8 to her opponent
In doubles:
#1 Sabryn Landreth/Megan Martin lost 2-8
#2 Amiah Miller/Abigail Shockley lost 0-8
#3 Chloe Duncan/Gracie Sarver lost 1-8
PCHS lost the overall match vs. Patrick Henry 0 to 9.
In an exhibition singles match Nakiah Thompson won 8-0.
—
Brandon Lawson – Head Coach