PCHS Golf Caps Off Strong Season

cougar headThe PCHS golf team wrapped up their season on Monday, falling just short in their quest to repeat as regional champions. The Cougars posted a team score of 323, finishing behind regional champion Tunstall, who fired an impressive 299. Christiansburg edged out Lord Botetourt in a thrilling team playoff to claim the second state tournament bid.

Evan Singleton led the Cougars with a 74, narrowly missing a state berth in a playoff. His outstanding play earned him 1st Team All-Region honors for the second straight year. Will Rackaway carded a 77 and was named to the 2nd Team All-Region list.

Congratulations to the entire team on their most successful regular season in 15 years! With no seniors on the roster, the future looks bright for PCHS golf.

Scott Vest

Athletic & Activities Director

Pulaski County High School