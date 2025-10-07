PCHS Golf Caps Off Strong Season

The PCHS golf team wrapped up their season on Monday, falling just short in their quest to repeat as regional champions. The Cougars posted a team score of 323, finishing behind regional champion Tunstall, who fired an impressive 299. Christiansburg edged out Lord Botetourt in a thrilling team playoff to claim the second state tournament bid.

Evan Singleton led the Cougars with a 74, narrowly missing a state berth in a playoff. His outstanding play earned him 1st Team All-Region honors for the second straight year. Will Rackaway carded a 77 and was named to the 2nd Team All-Region list.

Congratulations to the entire team on their most successful regular season in 15 years! With no seniors on the roster, the future looks bright for PCHS golf.