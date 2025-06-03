PCPS Education Foundation Makes Donation to Summer Book Bus Program
Chris Stafford and Josh Taylor of the Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation present a $500 donation to Angela Price and Laura McDowell with the PCPS Summer Book Bus program. Both elementary school teachers in Pulaski County, Price and McDowell started this program last year to encourage students to read in the summer. Students who come out to visit the PCPS Book Bus receive a new book and a freeze pop, all at no cost. The PCPS Book Bus has stops planned throughout the county during June and July to keep students active and reading. See the PCPS Facebook page for full details on dates and times the Summer Book Bus will be in your area.