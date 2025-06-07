Peggy Driver-Hazelwood, 84, passed peacefully on May 26, 2025. She was born in Jenkinjones, West Virginia on October 10, 1940 to the late Creed Patrick and Vertie Patrick (Akers). After graduating from Bramwell High School in West Virginia, where, if you asked her, she had to walk uphill both ways to school, Peggy went on to have a successful career with the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Washington, DC and Quantico until her retirement in 1995. After retiring, she began her most fulfilling and fun job as a full time Grandma. Peggy and her grandkids could be found walking around downtown Fredericksburg, enjoying the sun at the pool, or driving around in her beloved Mazda Miata, affectionately called her “BB PORSH” as the license plate said. Peggy loved to travel, traveling many times to Europe, enjoying the beach at Topsail Island, going on many cruises, and falling in love with Aruba. When Peggy wasn’t traveling or spending time with her family, she could be found reading, doing a crossword puzzle, drinking a Dr. Pepper on her deck, beating her granddaughter in Wheel of Fortune, or volunteering at Hope Presbyterian Church, where Peggy was a long member and devout Christian. Peggy was also a member of the FROG (Forever Relying On God) Bible study group with her best friends.

Peggy will always be remembered by her brother Creed Cooper “Sonny” Patrick (Ann), children Cheryl Alderman (Ronald) and Steven Driver (Melissa), step-children Bob Hazelwood (Jaide), Kevin Hazelwood (Kim), Keith Hazelwood (Gail), nephew Cooper Patrick (Kim), and nieces Kristie and Kathy Patrick. Her twelve grandchildren, including her babies, Patrick Driver, Holly Angel (Richard), and Morgan Jones (Zach) will always remember her grilled cheese sandwiches, trips to Toys ‘R Us, and her wit. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, who always knew if their mom said no to Dr. Pepper, Grandma Peggy would say “quick, before your mom sees” as she handed them her cup. Her stories of coming from a coal mining town, going down to the corner drug store for Coke floats and American Bandstand after school, and her memories of summers with her cousins in Allisonia, VA will forever be remembered by her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Hazelwood, first husband Burwell Driver, brother Wayne Patrick, and grandson, David Driver.

The family will forever be grateful for her caretakers: Sharon, Dee, Melinda, Cheyenne and Quality Home Care 4 U for their unmatched dedication, love, and care of Ms. P. The family would also like to thank the Riverside Hospice Care team: Beverly, Tina, Jennifer, and Kathleen.

The family will receive visitors at Bowers Funeral Home in Pulaski, VA on June 7, 2025 at 12:00, with the funeral directly following at 1:00pm. Burial will be directly after at Allison Cemetery in Hiwassee, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to your local animal shelter.

