Peggy Gore, a cherished pillar of faith and love in the Pulaski community, was called home to be with the Lord on December 2, 2025, at the age of 86. Born on September 22, 1939, in the small town of Pulaski, Va, Peggy’s life was a testament to the enduring power of kindness and selflessness.

Peggy spent her entire life in Pulaski, where she was known by many and loved by all. She was a beacon of Christian values and lived a life enriched by her faith and the love of her family. Her parents, Edna and Ernest Quesenberry, who preceded her in passing, undoubtedly instilled in her the virtues of compassion and devotion that became the hallmark of her existence. Peggy’s commitment to her family was unwavering, and her marriage to William “Bill” Gore was a beautiful example of a loving partnership and mutual respect.

Her legacy is carried on by her loving family, including her daughter Carolyn Burke and her husband Richard, her son Warren Coble and his wife Angela, her adoring sister Ann Williams, her brothers Terry and his wife Linda, and Mike with his wife Matilda. Peggy was a treasured grandmother to Abigail, Matthew, Zach, Nikki Burke and her spouse Charley, and Heather Haga with her husband Andrew. Her twinkling eyes and warm embrace were the joy of her great-grandchildren Trenton, Willie, Morgan, Khloe, Andrew, and Lilly, along with numerous nieces and nephews who all held a special place in her heart.

Throughout her life, Peggy’s gentle spirit was a comforting presence to her family and friends. Every encounter with her was a reminder of what it meant to be genuinely loving. In between moments with her family, Peggy found great joy in word puzzles, and reading on History.

As we come together to celebrate the life of Peggy Gore, we are reminded of the scripture, “Well done, good and faithful servant… enter into the joy of thy lord.” (Matthew 25:21 KJV). Peggy lived out this verse in her daily life, always putting others before herself with a grace that was as effortless as it was profound.

We invite those who knew Peggy to reflect on the beautiful moments they shared with her, to find comfort in the knowledge that her kind and selfless nature touched the lives of so many. Though we mourn our loss, we also celebrate Peggy’s reunion with her beloved husband and parents in the presence of our Creator.

Peggy’s love and lessons will forever be woven into the fabric of our lives. We take solace in the fact that her spirit lives on through every act of kindness we extend to others, and in every fond memory that brings a smile to our faces. Let us honor her memory by living as she did—with love, selflessness, and unwavering faith.

The family is in the loving care of Norris Funeral Services Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Ave, Pulaski Va, 24301. Services will be located at the funeral home on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, visitation from 11 A.m.- 12 P.M. with the services to begin at 12 P.M. and graveside to follow at Thornspring United Methodist Cemetary.