Peggy Joyce Meadows was born in Draper, VA to the late Harry and Ossie Steger on January 8, 1934. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Gary Romel Mitchell and her sisters, Frances Johnson, Margaret Claytor and Harrietta Saunders.

Peggy is survived by her caring husband of 62 years, Arthur Lee Meadows, her granddaughter, Attilah Mitchell, her sister, Jean Tinner, her daughter-in-law, Rosalind Mitchell of Kansas and a host of step grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Peggy lived life to the fullest. She worked for a short while as a CNA while living in Kansas. She always enjoyed listening to music, secular and sacred. She remained close to her family and friends throughout her life. She attended a one room segregated Elementary School in Draper, VA. During her High School years, she attended the Christiansburg Institute in Christiansburg, VA. She loved to read her Bible and would pray for extended periods daily, until her health began to fade.

In early years she was very involved in Slaughter’s Chapel UMC and later in the New Century United Methodist Church. When she moved to Kansas, she became very active in St. Paul AME Church as a Stewardess for many years. Upon returning to Virginia, she joined Randolph United Methodist Church. She will always be remembered for her smile, jokes and stories.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2024, 2:00PM at Randolph Avenue UMC, Pulaski. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will be held in Pinehurst Cemetery, Pulaski. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home Pulaski, 248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski, VA (540) 980-9100.