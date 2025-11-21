Phillip Lee Scarberry, age 65 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia. Born December 8, 1959 in Welch, West Virginia, Phillip was the son of the late James & Lorraine Lowe Scarberry. He was also preceded in death by his brother Dale Scarberry.

He is survived by his

Wife – Debbie Lynn Scarberry – Pulaski

Children – Tina Lynn Scarberry (Jason) Starling – Pulaski, Shawn Lee (Heather) Scarberry – Pulaski, James “JC” Charles (Carly) Scarberry – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Emma Everidge, Gracie Everidge, Sayge Starling, Gunner Scarberry

Siblings – Robin Scarberry, Mike Scarberry, Dora Hicks

Many nieces and nephews

