Phyllis Ann Warden Blair, age 77 of Hiwassee passed away Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at her home. Born August 14, 1948 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late William and Beulah Lawson Warden. She was also preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Sidney Blair.

After raising her children, she went back to school to get her nursing degree and was a nurse for many years.

Phyllis is survived by her

Sons – Brian Kenneth Blair – Ripplemead, VA, Wes (Cristina) Blair – Boiling Springs, SC

Grandchildren – Cecilia Blair, Kinsey Blair and Trinity Batten

Brother – Mitchell (Nancy) Warden – Pulaski

Niece and Nephews – Michelle, Ken and Mitch

Best Friend since 10 years old – Sharon Altizer (Both shared a love of horses, the two rode together for many years.)

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM – Friday, October 31, 2025 at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends between 5:00-7:00 PM – Thursday evening October 30, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski.

To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.