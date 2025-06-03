Phyllis Hope Vance, age 85 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, May 27, 2025 at her home surrounded by her family. Born March 2, 1940 in Bishop, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Edward Farley Vance, Sr. & Amy Agnes Kiser Vance. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Ann Merideth, sisters Betty Lou Vance Billips, Joyce N. Vance Smith, Mary Sue Vance O’Donnell, Peggy Gail Vance, brothers James Arthur Vance, Edward Farley Vance, Jr., Billy H. Vance and half brother Mack Vance.

Phyllis is survived by her

Children – Perry Scott Riggin, Darin Gene Riggin, Susan Hope Riggin Garlich, Aimee Elizabeth Riggin Kincer

13 Grandchildren and many Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren

Sister – Brenda Faith Vance

Graveside funeral services were held Monday, June 2, 2025 at the Grandview Memory Gardens, Bluefield, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis wanted donations in her memory to be made to the Southwest Cancer Center – Pulaski (Lewis-Gale Hospital).

To sign Phyllis’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.