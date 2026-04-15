Pioneers blank Auburn, take over sole possession of first in MED

Isaac Haislip and Owen Jackson held the Auburn Eagles scoreless and took sole position of first place in the Mountain Empire District and stayed undefeated at 9-0 overall. Both teams have switched places at the top of the Single A rankings this year as the Pioneers take over the spot this week by holding the Eagles scoreless for the first time this season at a score of 4-0. Starting Pioneer Pitcher, Haislip went five complete innings striking out six and surrendering only one run while Jackson came on for the final two innings striking out one and giving up one hit in the victory.

On his 16th birthday, Cam Ward led the Fort’s offensive attack with a big hit down the right field line that plated three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Owen Jackson followed suit with a line-drive up the middle that plated the other run in the contest. Ward, Jackson, Haislip, Spencer Moser, Brody Musser and Cooper Davis each tallied hits for FC.

Colin Roark led the Eagles with two hits.