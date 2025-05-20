Pioneers fall to Grayson, 4-3 in Mt. Empire tourney

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Baseball Team dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to Grayson County on Monday at Calfee Park in the MED Semi-Final Game. The Devils got the Pioneers in a 3-0 hole in the fifth inning after Mav Goad doubled plating two runs followed by an Adam Pennington single, scoring one more. However, in the bottom of the fifth the Pioneers would tie the contest at 3-3 on a single from Cooper Davis that notched one run and a double by Owen Jackson that scored two more.

Everything would stay tied until the top of the seventh when Adam Pennington hit a two out single to left which scored what proved to be the winning run as the Pioneers managed to get two runners on in the final stanza but failed to convert. Both pitchers had solid days as Grayson’s Makray Goad struck out 11 batters and walked only two in the victory, while FC’s Parker Moore struck out 12 and walked five.

Owen Jackson led the Pioneers at the plate going 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Mac Phillips was also strong at the plate as he pounded out two hits. The two middle infielders also turned a big league double play in the fourth inning. Adam Pennington and Mav Goad each drove in two runs for Grayson while Makray Goad collected two hits for the winning team.

With the loss the Pioneers drop to 15-3 on the season as they will look to get back on track with Giles coming up next.