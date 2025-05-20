Pioneers’ Jackson no-hits Galax in softball tourney

Fort Chiswell senior pitcher, Blair Jackson, no-hit the Galax Maroon Tide for the second time this year on Monday as FC won 11-1. The hurler narrowly missed a perfect game as it was broken up in the fifth inning on a couple of miscues that allowed a runner to reach and score. Jackson struck out 13, walked none, and surrendered zero hits. Jackson also reached another milestone as she passed the 700 mark in career strikeouts.

The Pioneers also made some noise at the plate as they accumulated 12 hits. Jackson and Krista King led the offense with three hits a piece while Lilly Goforth added two to the final tally.

With the win the Pioneers improved to 14 wins and 5 losses with Grayson County coming-up in the MED Semi Final Game.