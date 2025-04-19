Pioneers’ Moore throws a no-hitter on GW

Parker Moore fanned 12 batters on Thursday enroute to a 11-0 manhandling of the George Wythe Maroons. Spencer Moser led the Pioneers at the plate with two hits and was aided by teammates Zayne Sayers who plated two runs and Brayden Billings and Landon Eversole who also drove in valuable scores. Parker Moore fanned 12 batters on Thursday enroute to a 11-0 manhandling of the George Wythe Maroons. Spencer Moser led the Pioneers at the plate with two hits and was aided by teammates Zayne Sayers who plated two runs and Brayden Billings and Landon Eversole who also drove in valuable scores.

Pioneers Rip Richlands 14-0

Cam Alley and Mac Phillips each collected three hits as the Fort ran away with the Richlands Blue Tornado on Friday, 14-0. Isaac Haislap and Brayden Billings also notched a couple of hits a piece for FC.

Owen Jackson picked-up his sixth win of the year on the mound. The Pionner Freshman allowed two hits and zero runs as he retired six by strikeouts and walked zero. With the win the Pioneers improve to 9 wins and 1 loss on the year.