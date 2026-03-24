Pioneers open baseball season with three decisive wins

After finishing last year as the Class 1A Runner-up in the State the Fort Chiswell Varsity Baseball Team looks to be pretty solid again this year as they have opened the season with three decisive victories over Bland 14-2, Mount Airy 9-3, and Richlands 8-3.

Senior Spencer Moser, Sophomore Owen Jackson, and Sophomore Cooper Reynolds have each notched four hits for the Pioneers in the three game span. Pitching has also been very strong for the Fort as Senior Isaac Haislip, Sophomore Cam Ward, Junior Eli Eversole, and Moser have all made solid appearances in the FC victories.

Kam Ward struck out six batters over three innings of work during the Bland game while only surrendering two earned runs off of four hits. Ward also did it with the bat vs. the Bears as he finished the contest going 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Cooper Reynolds also stood tall at the plate going 2 for 4 with two stolen bases and three RBI’s.

Eli Eversole scrapped the win against a tough Richlands team and was relieved by Ward and Moser. Brady Moore reached base all three times on the Blue Tornadoes and scored two runs and knocked in two. Mac Phillips and Owen Jackson each went 2 for 4 at the plate combining for three RBI’s as the one two punch at the top of the Pioneers batting lineup.

Isaac Haislip led the charge in the Mount Airy game as he struck out seven in 3.2 innings on the mound while only giving up two runs. Eli Eversole notched two hits on the Bears while Mac Phillips reached base all three times, with three stolen bases, three runs scored, and two RBIs. Cooper Davis also had a solid day going 1 for 4 with three stolen bases, two runs, and two RBIs.

With the wins the Pioneers open the season at 3 wins and 0 losses. Not bad considering playing in the 1A State Championship Basketball Game just a week ago and just deciding to start the baseball season with everyone else. Looks like it will be another fun group to come out and watch at the Fort this year.