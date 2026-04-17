Pioneers stay unbeaten, beat Rural Retreat

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Baseball Team remained undefeated at 10-0 in 2026 as they won big over the Rural Retreat Indians 9-3 on Thursday. Owen Jackson started things off with a bang for the Pioneers as he smashed a solo home run to left field on the second pitch of the game that would have cleared any fence or wall around. It was the Sophomore’s third home run of the season. Jackson walked his second at bat and smashed a double during his third plate appearance.

FC amassed 11 total hits in the contest including two from Spencer Moser, two from Brody Musser, and one big one from Cooper Davis that scored two runs. Isaac Haislip and Cooper Reynolds also had hits that scored runs for the Fort. Greg Baker led Rural Retreat with three hits on the day.

Rural Retreat’s Carter Haga took the loss on the mound but did a good job keeping the Pioneer offense at bay as the score was at 3-1 in the fourth inning when Haga exited the contest surrendering five runs (four earned) on six hits. Eli Eversole went the distance on the bump for Fort Chiswell. The left-hander allowed six hits, striking out seven, and giving up only three runs (one earned) over seven innings.