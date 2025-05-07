Pioneers sweep Galax in baseball, softball

Fort Chiswell hosted Galax in Softball and Baseball on Tuesday and came out on top in both contests. In Softball, the Pioneers got another dominant pitching performance from Blair Jackson as she hurled a no-hitter, walking one, and striking out 13 Maroon Tide hitters in the 5-1 win.

Galax was the first to score as Jayden Leonard grounded out in the first inning which plated a runner that was walked earlier. FC wouldn’t answer until the third inning after hits from Jena Ball and Blair Jackson that were followed by a Lilly Goforth triple. Krista King also singled in the inning to give the Pioneers a 3-1 lead. The Fort would add two more runs in the bottom of the sixth on hits from Annalees Kuehl, Katelyn Frazier, and Blair Jackson.

Jackson led the Pioneers at the plate going 3 for 3 and was aided by teammates Lilly Goforth and Katelyn Frazier as they both added two hits a piece. Galax’s pitcher, Plant, hurled a solid game going all six innings surrendering only two earned runs while striking out five.

The Pioneer Baseball Team took care of business as well by dispatching the Tide 12-2 while improving their overall record to 13 wins and 2 losses. FC’s offense was led by Isaac Haislip as he finished his day going 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Mac Phillips and Brayden Billings also put up good days for the Fort as they both smacked two hits a piece.

Zayne Sayers earned the win on the mound as he gave up seven hits, one earned run while striking out five in four innings of work. Spencer Moser tossed one inning of shutout baseball. Hicks and Griffin paced Galax with multiple hits.