Polly Annie Ogle Moore was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She departed this life and gained her angels wings on Friday March 27, 2026, with her family by her side. She was 90 years old.

Polly was also known to many as “Goggie”, a title given to her by her grandchildren for her love, guidance, wisdom and never-ending oatmeal creme pies. She loved her family and was the rock for them all. With gifted hands and a generous heart, she created the wedding gowns her daughters wore sewing into every stitch her love for them. Her faith in the Lord was her guiding light, carrying her through life with quiet strength and unwavering trust. Her devotion and love for the Lord was constant and spoke to her family in her final hours to “Trust God”.

Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Brooks and Henrietta Ogle, Sisters – Marjorie Spencer, Willie Edmonds, and Sue Stutts, her husband of 46 years – Jack Moore and son in-law – Joe Miller.

She is survived by three daughters – Connie Miller, Terri Pratt and husband Dean, Jackie Morris – husband Randall, grandchildren – Meagan Pratt, Meredith Hoggatt – husband Mike, Brayden Morris – wife Anna, MaKayla Anderson – husband Marshall, Andrew Miller, Caitlin Gyurisen – husband Chris, great grandchildren – Lily and Colton Hoggatt, Beau Morris and Flora Gyurisen.

The family will receive friends from 5:00- 7:00 PM – Friday April 3, 2026, at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski VA. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM – Saturday April 4, 2026, at Bower Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Johnny Howlett officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin VA.

To sign Goggie’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.