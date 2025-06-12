Pulaski beats Danville Wednesday in tie-breaker
The Pulaski River Turtles won their second tie-breaker of the young Appalachian League season Wednesday night to get the win against the visiting Danville Otterbots.
Pulaski had jumped out to a big 9-0 lead before the Otterbots rallied – scoring four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings and two more in the eighth with two more runs to tie the game at 10 apiece.
Neither team scored in the ninth, sending the game into the tie-breaker, with Pulaski coming out on top.
The win gives the River Turtles a 4-2 record on the season.
Pulaski hosts the Otterbots at Calfee Park again tonight before traveling to Bristol on Friday.
Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)
|Batters – DAN
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
HamiltonCF
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|.717
|
DeanRF
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.333
|
ConoverLF
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.429
|1.127
|
ShullDH
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|.364
|1.227
|
Chandler1B
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|.618
|
PangbornSS
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.136
|.376
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|.705
|
Goldberg3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|.417
|
Altamura2B
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|.423
|
Totals
|36
|10
|8
|5
|8
|9
BATTING
2BConover (1, Brooks).
TBAltamura; Chandler; Conover 3; Hamilton; Pangborn; Shull 2.
RBIChandler 2 (5); Conover (1); Pangborn (2); Shull (3).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outChandler; Hamilton; Cordeiro 2.
Team RISP3-for-15.
Team LOB7.
FIELDING
ECordeiro (1, throw); Altamura (3, throw).
Outfield assistsHamilton (Malpass at 3rd base).
DP(Hamilton-Goldberg).
|Batters – PUL
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
Williams2B
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.462
|1.101
|
Toole3B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.732
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.368
|.966
|
WisdomRF
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|.481
|
TaylorSS
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.200
|.613
|
SparrerDH
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|.501
|
Holt1B
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.200
|.752
|
1-TorrezPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|.330
|
MalpassLF
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|.810
|
DrexlerCF
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|.390
|
Totals
|34
|10
|9
|6
|6
|8
1-Ran for Holt in the 9th.;
BATTING
2BTaylor (2, Wilkie); Malpass 2 (3, Daniel, Lewis); Williams (1, Lewis).
TBHolt; Malpass 4; Ricketts 2; Taylor 2; Williams 3; Wisdom.
RBIHolt 2 (4); Ricketts (8); Taylor 2 (5); Williams (1).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outWilliams 2; Sparrer; Drexler 3.
SFRicketts.
Team RISP3-for-12.
Team LOB8.
BASERUNNING
SBDrexler (2, 3rd base off Wilkie/Cordeiro); Williams (3, 2nd base off Wilkie/Cordeiro); Toole (1, 2nd base off Wilkie/Cordeiro).
FIELDING
ETaylor (3, throw).
PBRicketts 2 (2).
|Pitchers – PUL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0.00
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.1
|5
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|40.50
|1.1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|6.75
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|
Totals
|9.0
|8
|10
|7
|8
|9
|0
WP:Wilkie; Lewis; Brown 2.
Balk:Brown.
HBP:Malpass 2 (by Wilkie, by Wilkie); Wisdom (by Wilkie); Sparrer (by Wilkie).
Pitches-strikes:Jung 31-17; Wilkie 45-19; Daniel 27-16; Lewis 37-22; Davis 44-27; Nguyen-Brown 48-31; Baker 19-10; Brooks 45-22; Brown 39-18; Knoll 25-15.
Groundouts-flyouts:Jung 2-0; Wilkie 2-0; Daniel 3-2; Lewis 0-3; Davis 1-0; Nguyen-Brown 5-0; Baker 0-2; Brooks 2-1; Brown 1-1; Knoll 3-0.
Batters faced:Jung 6; Wilkie 13; Daniel 8; Lewis 9; Davis 9; Nguyen-Brown 14; Baker 5; Brooks 11; Brown 8; Knoll 6.
Inherited runners-scored:Brown 2-2; Knoll 2-2.
Umpires:HP: Brandon Wells. 1B: Markell Hastings.
Weather:79 degrees, Partly Cloudy.
Wind:5 mph, Out To LF.
First pitch:6:58 PM.
T:3:22.
Att:1,512.
Venue:Calfee Park.
June 11, 2025