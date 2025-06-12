Pulaski beats Danville Wednesday in tie-breaker

The Pulaski River Turtles won their second tie-breaker of the young Appalachian League season Wednesday night to get the win against the visiting Danville Otterbots.

Pulaski had jumped out to a big 9-0 lead before the Otterbots rallied – scoring four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings and two more in the eighth with two more runs to tie the game at 10 apiece.

Neither team scored in the ninth, sending the game into the tie-breaker, with Pulaski coming out on top.

The win gives the River Turtles a 4-2 record on the season.

Pulaski hosts the Otterbots at Calfee Park again tonight before traveling to Bristol on Friday.

Boxscore (Source: appyleague.com)

Batters – DAN AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS CF 4 2 1 0 1 0 .300 .717 RF 4 1 0 0 1 2 .000 .333 LF 5 2 2 1 0 1 .429 1.127 DH 2 2 2 1 3 0 .364 1.227 1B 4 1 1 2 1 0 .250 .618 SS 5 0 1 1 0 1 .136 .376 C 5 0 0 0 0 1 .231 .705 3B 4 0 0 0 1 2 .167 .417 2B 3 2 1 0 1 2 .143 .423 Totals 36 10 8 5 8 9 BATTING 2B Conover (1, Brooks). TB Altamura; Chandler; Conover 3; Hamilton; Pangborn; Shull 2. RBI Chandler 2 (5); Conover (1); Pangborn (2); Shull (3). Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Chandler; Hamilton; Cordeiro 2. Team RISP 3-for-15. Team LOB 7. FIELDING E Cordeiro (1, throw); Altamura (3, throw). Outfield assists Hamilton (Malpass at 3rd base). DP (Hamilton-Goldberg). Pitchers – DAN IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 2.0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3.00 1.0 3 8 8 3 0 0 27.00 2.0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 2.0 2 1 1 1 1 0 2.25 2.0 1 0 0 2 4 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 9 10 9 6 8 0 Batters – PUL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS 2B 5 2 2 1 0 2 .462 1.101 3B 4 1 0 0 1 0 .250 .732 C 3 2 2 1 1 1 .368 .966 RF 4 1 1 0 0 0 .214 .481 SS 5 1 1 2 0 2 .200 .613 DH 4 1 0 0 0 2 .158 .501 1B 2 1 1 2 3 0 .200 .752 PR 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067 .330 LF 2 0 2 0 1 0 .238 .810 CF 5 1 0 0 0 1 .150 .390 Totals 34 10 9 6 6 8 1-Ran for Holt in the 9th.; BATTING 2B Taylor (2, Wilkie); Malpass 2 (3, Daniel, Lewis); Williams (1, Lewis). TB Holt; Malpass 4; Ricketts 2; Taylor 2; Williams 3; Wisdom. RBI Holt 2 (4); Ricketts (8); Taylor 2 (5); Williams (1). Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Williams 2; Sparrer; Drexler 3. SF Ricketts. Team RISP 3-for-12. Team LOB 8. BASERUNNING SB Drexler (2, 3rd base off Wilkie/Cordeiro); Williams (3, 2nd base off Wilkie/Cordeiro); Toole (1, 2nd base off Wilkie/Cordeiro). FIELDING E Taylor (3, throw). PB Ricketts 2 (2). Pitchers – PUL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 4.0 1 0 0 1 5 0 0.00 1.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0.00 1.1 5 7 6 2 1 0 40.50 1.1 1 3 1 3 0 0 6.75 1.1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 8 10 7 8 9 0