Pulaski blanks Kingsport, 4-0
A three-run sixth inning Saturday powered the Pulaski River Turtles to a 4-0 win over the Kingsport Axmen.
The win gives the Turtles a 2-1 record after the season’s first week.
Jurecka went five innings of two-hit ball to get the win on the mound. Pankey through two innings in relief, allowing no hits and striking out five.
All of the league’s teams are off Sunday. The River Turtles are back in action Monday in Huntington.
Boxscore from Appyleague.com
|Batters – KNG
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
LarsonLF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|1.233
|
Jones, B2B
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|.831
|
DavilaRF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|1.100
|
DurninSS
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|.988
|
Jones II1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.333
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.111
|
McCallumDH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.666
|
SIms3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|
KelseyCF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|.875
|
Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|2
|9
BATTING
TBDurnin; Jones, B; Larson; McCallum.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outRoossien; Durnin; Davila; McCallum.
GIDPJones, B; Roossien.
Team RISP0-for-4.
Team LOB6.
BASERUNNING
SBDavila (2, 2nd base off Pankey/Ricketts).
FIELDING
EJones, C (1, missed catch); Jones, B (2, throw).
DP2 (2 Jones, B-Durnin-Jones II).
|Pitchers – KNG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3.00
|2.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7.71
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9.00
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|
Totals
|8.0
|9
|4
|4
|3
|4
|0
|Batters – PUL
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB
|K
|AVG
|OPS
|
MalpassLF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|.377
|
TaylorSS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|.630
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.364
|1.065
|
TimblinRF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|1.071
|
Holt3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|.821
|
Torrez1B
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|.476
|
Toole2B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.916
|
SparrerDH
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.091
|.349
|
DrexlerCF
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|.334
|
Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|3
|4
BATTING
2BTimblin (1, Anderson).
TBDrexler; Holt; Malpass; Ricketts; Timblin 3; Toole 2; Torrez.
RBIDrexler (1); Ricketts (6); Sparrer (4); Torrez (1).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outTorrez 2; Malpass 2.
GIDPTimblin 2.
Team RISP4-for-11.
Team LOB8.
BASERUNNING
SBTaylor (1, 2nd base off Kribbs/Roossien); Malpass (2, 2nd base off Kribbs/Roossien).
FIELDING
EHolt 2 (2, fielding, fielding); Torrez (1, missed catch).
DP2 (2 Taylor-Toole-Torrez).
|Pitchers – PUL
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|K
|HR
|ERA
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0.00
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0.00
|
Totals
|9.0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0
WP:Kribbs.
HBP:Taylor (by Kribbs).
Pitches-strikes:Kribbs 51-30; Anderson 29-15; Armour 23-13; Jones, C 15-11; Pickens 4-4; Jurecka 57-38; Knoll 38-30; Pankey 35-23.
Groundouts-flyouts:Kribbs 2-3; Anderson 2-4; Armour 2-0; Jones, C 1-1; Pickens 2-1; Jurecka 8-2; Knoll 4-0; Pankey 1-0.
Batters faced:Kribbs 13; Anderson 10; Armour 6; Jones, C 4; Pickens 3; Jurecka 17; Knoll 9; Pankey 7.
Inherited runners-scored:Armour 2-2.
Umpires:HP: James Chesnut. 1B: De’Nayus Johnson.
Weather:76 degrees, Cloudy.
Wind:7 mph, Calm.
First pitch:6:56 PM.
T:2:36.
Att:2,095.
Venue:Calfee Park.
June 7, 2025