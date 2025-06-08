Pulaski blanks Kingsport, 4-0

Pulaski blanks Kingsport, 4-0A three-run sixth inning Saturday powered the Pulaski River Turtles to a 4-0 win over the Kingsport Axmen.

The win gives the Turtles a 2-1 record after the season’s first week.

Jurecka went five innings of two-hit ball to get the win on the mound. Pankey through two innings in relief, allowing no hits and striking out five.

All of the league’s teams are off Sunday. The River Turtles are back in action Monday in Huntington.

Boxscore from Appyleague.com

Batters – KNG AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
LarsonLF
 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 1.233
Jones, B2B
 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 .831
DavilaRF
 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250 1.100
DurninSS
 4 0 1 0 0 2 .364 .988
Jones II1B
 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 .333
RoossienC
 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .111
McCallumDH
 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 .666
SIms3B
 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 .000
KelseyCF
 3 0 0 0 0 1 .375 .875
Totals
 31 0 4 0 2 9
BATTING

TBDurnin; Jones, B; Larson; McCallum.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outRoossien; Durnin; Davila; McCallum.
GIDPJones, B; Roossien.
Team RISP0-for-4.
Team LOB6.
BASERUNNING

SBDavila (2, 2nd base off Pankey/Ricketts).
FIELDING

EJones, C (1, missed catch); Jones, B (2, throw).
DP2 (2 Jones, B-Durnin-Jones II).
Pitchers – KNG IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Kribbs(L, 0-1)
 3.0 3 1 1 2 2 0 3.00
Anderson
 2.1 3 2 2 0 1 0 7.71
Armour
 1.0 2 1 1 1 0 0 9.00
Jones, C
 0.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00
Pickens
 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Totals
 8.0 9 4 4 3 4 0
Batters – PUL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS
MalpassLF
 4 0 1 0 0 1 .091 .377
TaylorSS
 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182 .630
RickettsC
 3 0 1 1 1 0 .364 1.065
TimblinRF
 4 1 2 0 0 0 .400 1.071
Holt3B
 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 .821
Torrez1B
 4 1 1 1 0 1 .143 .476
Toole2B
 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333 .916
SparrerDH
 3 0 0 1 1 0 .091 .349
DrexlerCF
 4 1 1 1 0 0 .167 .334
Totals
 32 4 9 4 3 4
BATTING

2BTimblin (1, Anderson).
TBDrexler; Holt; Malpass; Ricketts; Timblin 3; Toole 2; Torrez.
RBIDrexler (1); Ricketts (6); Sparrer (4); Torrez (1).
Runners left in scoring position, 2 outTorrez 2; Malpass 2.
GIDPTimblin 2.
Team RISP4-for-11.
Team LOB8.
BASERUNNING

SBTaylor (1, 2nd base off Kribbs/Roossien); Malpass (2, 2nd base off Kribbs/Roossien).
FIELDING

EHolt 2 (2, fielding, fielding); Torrez (1, missed catch).
DP2 (2 Taylor-Toole-Torrez).
Pitchers – PUL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA
Jurecka(W, 1-0)
 5.0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0.00
Knoll(H, 1)
 2.0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0.00
Pankey
 2.0 0 0 0 1 5 0 0.00
Totals
 9.0 4 0 0 2 9 0
WP:Kribbs.
HBP:Taylor (by Kribbs).
Pitches-strikes:Kribbs 51-30; Anderson 29-15; Armour 23-13; Jones, C 15-11; Pickens 4-4; Jurecka 57-38; Knoll 38-30; Pankey 35-23.
Groundouts-flyouts:Kribbs 2-3; Anderson 2-4; Armour 2-0; Jones, C 1-1; Pickens 2-1; Jurecka 8-2; Knoll 4-0; Pankey 1-0.
Batters faced:Kribbs 13; Anderson 10; Armour 6; Jones, C 4; Pickens 3; Jurecka 17; Knoll 9; Pankey 7.
Inherited runners-scored:Armour 2-2.
Umpires:HP: James Chesnut. 1B: De’Nayus Johnson.
Weather:76 degrees, Cloudy.
Wind:7 mph, Calm.
First pitch:6:56 PM.
T:2:36.
Att:2,095.
Venue:Calfee Park.
June 7, 2025

 