Pulaski blanks Kingsport, 4-0

A three-run sixth inning Saturday powered the Pulaski River Turtles to a 4-0 win over the Kingsport Axmen.

The win gives the Turtles a 2-1 record after the season’s first week.

Jurecka went five innings of two-hit ball to get the win on the mound. Pankey through two innings in relief, allowing no hits and striking out five.

All of the league’s teams are off Sunday. The River Turtles are back in action Monday in Huntington.

Boxscore from Appyleague.com

Batters – KNG AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS LF 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300 1.233 2B 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 .831 RF 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250 1.100 SS 4 0 1 0 0 2 .364 .988 1B 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 .333 C 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 .111 DH 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 .666 3B 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 .000 CF 3 0 0 0 0 1 .375 .875 Totals 31 0 4 0 2 9 BATTING TB Durnin; Jones, B; Larson; McCallum. Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Roossien; Durnin; Davila; McCallum. GIDP Jones, B; Roossien. Team RISP 0-for-4. Team LOB 6. BASERUNNING SB Davila (2, 2nd base off Pankey/Ricketts). FIELDING E Jones, C (1, missed catch); Jones, B (2, throw). DP 2 (2 Jones, B-Durnin-Jones II). Pitchers – KNG IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 3.0 3 1 1 2 2 0 3.00 2.1 3 2 2 0 1 0 7.71 1.0 2 1 1 1 0 0 9.00 0.2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Totals 8.0 9 4 4 3 4 0 Batters – PUL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS LF 4 0 1 0 0 1 .091 .377 SS 3 0 0 0 0 0 .182 .630 C 3 0 1 1 1 0 .364 1.065 RF 4 1 2 0 0 0 .400 1.071 3B 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250 .821 1B 4 1 1 1 0 1 .143 .476 2B 4 0 2 0 0 1 .333 .916 DH 3 0 0 1 1 0 .091 .349 CF 4 1 1 1 0 0 .167 .334 Totals 32 4 9 4 3 4 BATTING 2B Timblin (1, Anderson). TB Drexler; Holt; Malpass; Ricketts; Timblin 3; Toole 2; Torrez. RBI Drexler (1); Ricketts (6); Sparrer (4); Torrez (1). Runners left in scoring position, 2 out Torrez 2; Malpass 2. GIDP Timblin 2. Team RISP 4-for-11. Team LOB 8. BASERUNNING SB Taylor (1, 2nd base off Kribbs/Roossien); Malpass (2, 2nd base off Kribbs/Roossien). FIELDING E Holt 2 (2, fielding, fielding); Torrez (1, missed catch). DP 2 (2 Taylor-Toole-Torrez). Pitchers – PUL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA 5.0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0.00 2.0 2 0 0 1 2 0 0.00 2.0 0 0 0 1 5 0 0.00 Totals 9.0 4 0 0 2 9 0