Pulaski Christmas Parade set for Dec. 4

Christmas is rapidly approaching, and the Pulaski County Jaycees are again this year beginning preparations for the 2025 Town of Pulaski Christmas Parade.

The parade is scheduled for Thursday, December 4 at 7 p.m.; with a bad-weather date of Thursday, December 11.

This year’s theme for the parade is “All I Want For Christmas Is… .”

As in the past, the Jaycees are asking area merchants and local businesses to help them fund the parade with any financial contribution possible.

“Please, if possible, help sponsor the parade. Even just a $10 donation will go a long way, believe me,” said Lin Martin, Pulaski County Jaycees

2025 Christmas Parade Chairperson in a letter to local businesses.

Donations can be mailed to: Pulaski County Jaycees. Inc, Christmas Parade Donation, 4059 Robinson Tract Rd., Pulaski, VA 24301.

Martin said these donations will go toward fees accrued by the parade.

“Funds will be used to pay for the plaques we award to float winners in three divisions, first, second, and third places: Adult, Youth, and Commercial, and a rninimal amount of supplies we need each year.”

The cut-off date for the Jaycees to receive donations will be Tuesday. November 25, 2025.

“This cut-off date has been set in case we have to call off the parade due to lack of funding; unfortunately, as a not-for-prolit organization, we do not have the funds available to put on the parade by ourselves. This is why we need your help,” Martin added.

As in the past the Jaycees will provide the manpower and all the–leg work for planning and overseeing the parade’s organization prior to and the night of the event.

“We ask you to especially remember one thing: this is the Town of Pulaski Christmas Parade and we put this on to entertain our community. It is a good way to advertise your business. Without your help, there would be no Christmas Parade,” Martin said.

“Please keep in mind this is your parade, and your chance to shine in front of Pulaski’s citizens. Your donation also helps us not to charge an entry fee to the participants who want to be in the parade. We also encourage you to put an entry into the parade also if you so choose. The more entries we have for the parade, the better it is,” Martin added.

Martin can be reached for more information by calling 540-577-1197 or by email at LIN_L95@yahoo.com